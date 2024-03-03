Schools Selling Textbooks and Uniforms at High Prices Ignite Concern Among Parents

Despite regulations, a significant number of private schools continue to impose on parents the burden of purchasing textbooks, uniforms, and other materials at inflated prices, sparking widespread concern. This practice not only places financial strain on families but also raises questions about the efficacy of educational oversight.

Unsanctioned Sales and Parental Burden

Recent inquiries by S Amaresh of the Right to Information Study Centre have shed light on the unauthorized nature of these sales. According to a response from the Department of School Education dated February 22, no private or aided school has been granted permission to sell or supply textbooks, uniforms, or other materials directly to students. Despite this clear stance, around 90% of such institutions reportedly bypass these regulations, leveraging their position to compel parents into making purchases from designated suppliers or directly from the schools themselves. This practice not only contravenes official guidelines but significantly inflates the cost of education for many families.

Parental Dilemma and Lack of Awareness

Lakshmi Prasanna AK, a member of a parental advocacy group, emphasizes the dilemma faced by parents, torn between conforming to the school's directives and the desire to ensure their child's educational success. Many parents, out of fear of repercussions on their children's schooling experience, comply with these demands, often unaware of alternative avenues to procure necessary educational materials. This lack of awareness, coupled with the undue influence exerted by schools, perpetuates a cycle of exploitation and financial strain on families.

Calling for Enhanced Oversight

Nagasimha G Rao of Child Rights Trust advocates for more robust enforcement of existing regulations. He suggests that more proactive measures, such as regular inspections by block education officers, could serve as a deterrent to schools flouting the rules. The current reliance on circulars and passive communication has proven insufficient in curbing these practices. By adopting a more hands-on approach to monitoring and enforcement, authorities could better safeguard the interests of students and their families, ensuring that education remains accessible and affordable for all.

The ongoing sale of textbooks and uniforms at exorbitant prices by private schools highlights a systemic issue within the educational sector. While regulations exist to prevent such practices, their enforcement remains lackluster, leaving parents to bear the brunt of additional costs. This situation calls for a concerted effort by educational authorities to not only reiterate the existing policies but to actively ensure their implementation. As the debate continues, the hope remains that increased awareness and stricter oversight will lead to a more equitable educational environment for students and their families alike.