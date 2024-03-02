Schoolchildren Shine at Robotics Training Event, Felicitated by Thanjavur Mayor

In a significant boost to STEM education, budding tech enthusiasts from Tiruchi, Jayamkondam, and Vettikadu emerged as winners at a robotics training event held at the esteemed Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam. The ceremony saw university Vice-chancellor V. Ramachandran and Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan commend and award the young innovators.

Empowering Young Minds Through Robotics

The event, aimed at fostering an interest in science and technology among schoolchildren, brought together students from various Periyar Matriculation Schools for intensive robotics training. Vice-chancellor V. Ramachandran, in his presidential address, lauded the participants' enthusiasm and dedication towards embracing technological advancements. This initiative not only provided a platform for students to showcase their skills but also encouraged them to think critically and creatively.

Awards Ceremony: Recognition of Talent

The highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan distributed awards and certificates to the victorious students. This gesture of recognition played a pivotal role in motivating the young minds to further explore and innovate in the field of robotics. The winners, brimming with pride and joy, shared their experiences and the challenges they overcame during the training, reflecting the event's impact on their budding careers in technology.

Looking Towards a Technologically Advanced Future

The successful conduction of the robotics training and the subsequent felicitation of the winners underscore the importance of early exposure to STEM education. Initiatives like these are critical in preparing the next generation for a future dominated by technology and innovation. As the participants and organizers look forward to more such events, the focus remains on nurturing talent and inspiring a deep-seated interest in scientific pursuits among young students.

The robotics training event at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology not only celebrated the achievements of young tech enthusiasts but also set a precedent for incorporating practical, hands-on learning experiences in school curricula. By acknowledging and rewarding the efforts of these young innovators, the event has undoubtedly sown the seeds for a brighter, technology-driven future.