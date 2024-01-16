School Districts Adjust Schedules Amid Winter Weather Conditions

Anticipation of winter weather is causing significant changes in school schedules across the Tribune area, with districts prioritizing student and staff safety. Leeds City Schools and several stores in Trussville, Springville, Leeds, Pell City, and Roebuck have been hit by the weather conditions, leading to crucial adjustments in their operations.

Advertisment

St. Clair County Schools Announce Delayed Opening

St. Clair County Schools have proactively responded to the potential threat by announcing a 2-hour delay for the morning of January 17th. This decision will see all buses running and schools opening two hours later than usual. It's a clear move to place the safety of students and staff first, keeping them off the potentially hazardous roads during the worst of the winter weather.

Jefferson County Schools Opt for Complete Closure

Advertisment

Jefferson County Schools, on the other hand, have chosen a different course of action. In response to the same weather conditions, they have decided to close schools and offices entirely on Wednesday, January 17th. They have also cancelled all extracurricular activities for that day, minimizing the need for travel and potential exposure to the predicted harsh weather conditions.

Impact on the Southern U.S.

The severe winter weather has led to school closures affecting over half a million children across the southern U.S., disrupting work and child care plans for parents. Some districts have resorted to holding classes remotely. Even cities accustomed to harsh winters, such as Chicago, Detroit, and Denver, have closed schools. The extreme weather has also forced colleges to close throughout the South. Oklahoma school districts have adjusted their schedules due to the arctic blast bringing snow and freezing temperatures, leading to school closures or shifts to remote learning.