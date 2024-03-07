School Discipline Crisis: Record High Suspensions in Dutch Secondary Schools

An investigation conducted by RTL Nieuws has unveiled a worrying trend in Dutch secondary schools, where the number of students suspended or expelled for misbehavior has reached an all-time high. According to data gathered from 350 teachers affiliated with the CNV teaching union, a significant increase in classroom indiscipline, including swearing, threats, and even home visits by students, has been reported. This escalation in disruptive behavior has prompted schools inspectors to confirm a notable rise in disciplinary actions, particularly in trade schools (VMBO), where the incidence of suspensions or expulsions during the last school year soared to 410, up from 301 before the pandemic.

Unraveling the Root Causes

Teachers are at a loss to pinpoint the exact reasons behind the burgeoning aggression among pupils, though many attribute it to a societal shift towards a more individualistic and tougher environment. The influence of street culture and inadequate parenting has also been highlighted as contributing factors. Additionally, the reluctance of some parents to address their children's misbehavior, and in some cases, their confrontational approach towards teachers, has exacerbated the situation. The lack of support from school management and the tendency to underreport incidents have left many educators feeling isolated and vulnerable.

Government Response and Proposed Solutions

In response to the growing concern over student behavior towards teachers, Caretaker Education Minister Mariëlle Paul has publicly condemned the misconduct as "completely unacceptable". Emphasizing the need for parental accountability, Paul has announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at enforcing the registration of incidents in schools and encouraging the reporting of such incidents to the police more frequently. This move signals a significant step towards addressing the disciplinary crisis in schools and ensuring a safer, more conducive learning environment for both students and teachers.

While the Dutch education system grapples with increasing student misconduct, the debate over effective disciplinary measures continues worldwide. Traditional approaches such as in-school and out-of-school suspension have been criticized for their ineffectiveness in improving student behavior, as highlighted in a blog post on Teach Better. The post advocates for a trauma-informed approach to in-school suspension, emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive and predictable environment that fosters collaboration and empowerment among students. Such perspectives underscore the need for a holistic approach to school discipline that addresses the underlying causes of misbehavior while promoting positive behavioral and academic outcomes.