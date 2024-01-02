School Children Enhance Waitekohekohe Park with Informative Fauna Panels

In a heartening display of community collaboration, students from Ōmokoroa Point School have taken the initiative to enrich the visitor experience at Waitekohekohe Recreational Park. In a year-long project, the middle syndicate of the school joined forces with the Waitekohekohe Reserve Steering Group to develop informative panels that offer a deeper understanding of the local fauna inhabiting the park.

Unveiling the Panels

The students, aged between 6 and 9, embarked on a journey of discovery, guided by local expert Lawrie Donald. They undertook extensive research, and honed their artistic skills to sketch and bring to life the creatures they selected. The panels feature a range of fauna, including the tree lizard, fresh water crayfish, the New Zealand falcon, and tuna (eels). The equestrian trails at the park bear bird names, while the mountain bike trails will be christened with names of other reserve-dwelling animals.

Infusing Art and Poetry

Adding a touch of creativity, the children wrote haiku poems about the animals they chose. The 12 panels are adorned with intricate pastel artwork, diagrams, and these evocative poems, making them an engaging read. The panels have been strategically placed at the equestrian and mountain bike carparks, where they are easily accessible for visitors.

Conservation at its Core

Beyond providing information about the local fauna, the panels serve a higher purpose. They contain ‘how you can help’ sections, offering practical conservation tips to visitors. This interactive feature empowers individuals to contribute to the preservation of the park’s natural inhabitants. Mayor James Denyer visited Waitekohekohe Recreational Park to acknowledge the students’ valuable contribution. Other classes of the school also participated by designing and constructing habitats for native wētā insects, further enhancing the bio-diversity of the park.