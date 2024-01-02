en English
Education

School Board Unveils Comprehensive Transition Program for Incoming Students

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
School Board Unveils Comprehensive Transition Program for Incoming Students

In a progressive move, a local school board has unveiled a comprehensive program to streamline the transition process for young children starting school, and their parents or guardians. The initiative acknowledges the significance of this life event and aims to create a welcoming and easeful experience for families. The board has scheduled open house events in February, which will serve as a platform for families to acquaint themselves with the schools, meet the teaching and administrative staff, and gain an understanding of the classroom settings.

Enrollment Procedure and Open House

The school board’s superintendent of education, Ben Hazzard, highlighted the board’s committed efforts to welcome families into their school community. He stressed the importance of fostering early relationships between the staff and incoming students. The registration process for children born in 2019 or 2020, who will be starting kindergarten in September 2024, is a three-step procedure. This procedure has been thoughtfully created to ensure it is easy to follow for all families.

Instruction for Kindergarten Enrollment

The school board’s website provides a detailed guide for preparing and collecting documents required for kindergarten enrollment. It includes information about the necessary forms, printable versions of the enrollment form, and an option to submit a Free and Reduced Lunch Application. In addition, the website also provides clear guidance for completing the Step 2 Enrollment Form.

Preschool Enrollment: A First Step

Rockwood Early Childhood Education is offering preschool enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year to families in the community. The open enrollment begins on January 16, 2024. To be eligible, children must be at least three years old by July 31, 2024. Led by certified teachers, the preschool programs offer both half-day and full-day options. The curriculum is in sync with Rockwood’s kindergarten curriculum and resources are available to cater to the individualized needs of learners.

0
Education Society
