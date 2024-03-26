Save the Children Cambodia Urges Enhanced 'Positive Parenting' Investments for Child Development

On March 21, Save the Children Cambodia spotlighted the urgent need for enhanced investment in 'positive parenting' strategies to foster the healthy growth and development of young children. Mot Sana, the programme director, emphasized the pivotal role of guardians, parents, and grandparents in nurturing the abilities and knowledge of the youth. This call to action was made during the 'Evidence for Policy Forum on 0-3 ECCD Evidence-Based Innovations, Future Intervention Models, and Investment to Support National Policy', underscoring the critical need for continued support and innovation in early childhood care and development (ECCD).

Advertisment

Transformative Impact of the GRAND Project

The GRAND project, initiated in April 2022 and concluded in March 2024, demonstrated the transformative power of targeted social behavior change interventions. By delivering tailored key messages and utilizing specific communication channels, the project successfully fostered positive parenting practices among caregivers. The result was a notable increase in the practice of responsive care, jumping to 68% from an initial baseline of 21%. This leap signifies a growing number of caregivers actively engaging in playing, caring for, and responding to their children's needs, thereby laying a strong foundation for their future development.

Stakeholders Rally for Continued Investment

Advertisment

During the forum, stakeholders from various sectors were urged to maintain and increase their investment in the development of young children. Helen I’Anson, director of international programmes and advocacy for Save the Children Hong Kong, highlighted the essential role of caregivers in reinforcing early learning and serving as role models. The ultimate goal is to ensure every child's right to early childhood development is met, securing brighter futures for them and the society at large. Prak Kosal, director of the Department of Early Childhood Education of the Ministry of Education Youth and Sport, also stressed the importance of modern educational techniques, like learning through play, to prepare children for a rapidly changing world.

Looking Forward: Implications for Future Generations

The conclusion of the GRAND project marks a significant milestone in the journey towards improved early childhood development in Cambodia. However, the work is far from over. The call for continued and increased investment in 'positive parenting' and early childhood care emphasizes the importance of building on the project's successes. By prioritizing the development of young children, stakeholders can ensure that they grow up with the moral integrity, knowledge, and abilities needed to navigate and contribute to an ever-evolving global society. This commitment to early childhood development not only benefits the children of today but paves the way for a more informed, compassionate, and resilient future generation.