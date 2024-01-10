SAU Tandojam and Northwest A&F University Seal Academic and Research Collaboration

An online accord to foster mutual academic and research growth has been formalized between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in Pakistan and Northwest A&F University in Yangling, China. The pact, inked through virtual ceremonies, marks a significant step forward in collaborative efforts across various fields of agriculture, and could potentially reshape the landscape of agricultural education and research in both nations.

Key Figures Behind the Collaboration

Key dignitaries from both institutions spearheaded the agreement. SAU was represented by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, while Vice President Prof. Jun Luo championed the cause for Northwest A&F University. Their shared vision of enhancing agricultural academics and research through international cooperation served as the bedrock for this partnership.

Scope and Aims of the Agreement

The collaboration encompasses several agricultural disciplines such as horticulture, soil science, plant breeding and genetics, agricultural economics, and animal stem cells. Moreover, it provides SAU students specializing in agronomy, horticulture, soil sciences, and animal sciences the opportunity to pursue fully-funded Masters and PhD programs at Northwest A&F University with scholarships, thereby opening up a new world of opportunities for the students.

Local Governments and New Research Centers

The partnership also aims to foster ties between local governments by establishing friendly cities, offering training courses for the production of bio-healthy agricultural products, and implementing doctoral and post-doctoral scholarship programs. A cornerstone of the agreement is the establishment of the Sin Pak Research Center for Agrobiological Resources and a Joint Laboratory for Animal and Plant Stem Cell Project. These initiatives will not only fortify the alliance between China and Pakistan in the field of agriculture but also pave the way for breakthroughs in agrobiological research.