Sarajevo Vocational School Launches Charity Bazaar for International Women's Day

On the occasion of March 8th, International Women's Day, the School for Secondary Vocational Education and Work Training in Sarajevo is taking a significant step towards supporting its students' educational journey. Students have crafted an array of unique products through their practical work, which will be sold at an upcoming charity bazaar. The proceeds are earmarked for funding a school trip, offering a blend of learning and leisure to these aspiring professionals.

Empowering Students Through Practical Skills

Under the guidance of their dedicated teachers, students from various vocational programs including cooking, painting, and graphic design, have put their skills to practical use. They have prepared an assortment of items that not only showcase their talents but also contribute to a noble cause. This initiative not only aids in their vocational training but also instills a sense of social responsibility and entrepreneurship among the students.

Where and When to Support

The bazaar will be held on the school premises located at 80 Azize Sacirbegovic Street, Hrasno, on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, a part of the bazaar will be set up at the Sarajevo City Center (SCC) on Friday, extending the sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This strategic choice of locations ensures that the bazaar is accessible to a wide audience, maximizing the potential for sales and, consequently, the funds raised for the school trip.

Building a Brighter Future

This initiative by the School for Secondary Vocational Education and Work Training in Sarajevo is more than just a fundraiser; it's a testament to the power of community support and education. By participating in this bazaar, individuals have the opportunity to contribute to a cause that offers both immediate and long-term benefits for the students. The event not only promises to be a showcase of talent and hard work but also a stepping stone towards fulfilling the dreams of many young minds.