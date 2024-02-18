Sao Chang College Embraces NEP 2020: Building Future Leaders with Soft Skills

On a bright morning in Tuensang, Sao Chang College buzzed with an unusual excitement among its second-semester students. The college, nestled in the heart of Nagaland, had embarked on an ambitious journey, introducing a Value-Added Courses Program under the NEP 2020 syllabus. This initiative, spearheaded by the departments of Botany, Zoology, and Mathematics, aimed to provide students with additional educational opportunities, focusing on essential soft skills for the modern workplace. Dr. R. Vasanthan, an associate professor at Nagaland University, graced the event as the resource person, sharing insights that promised to shape the future of these young minds.

Building Foundations: Teamwork and Emotional Intelligence

At the core of Dr. Vasanthan’s address was the concept of teamwork. He dissected its characteristics, emphasizing trust, communication, and collaboration as its bedrock. Through engaging anecdotes and evidence-based approaches, Dr. Vasanthan illustrated how effective teams operate, highlighting the necessity of problem analysis, critical thinking, and leadership. The attendees, comprising 141 eager second-semester students and eight faculty members, were introduced to the pivotal role of emotional intelligence in fostering interpersonal skills. Decision-making, resilience, and adaptability were presented not just as desirable traits but as essential gears in the machinery of a successful career.

The Science of Adaptability: Neuroplasticity in Focus

Another riveting segment of Dr. Vasanthan's discourse centered around neuroplasticity. This concept, fascinating in its implications, underscores the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout life. Dr. Vasanthan adeptly connected this principle to adaptability in the workplace, suggesting that learning and growth are continuous processes. His message was clear: in an ever-changing work environment, the ability to adapt is as crucial as any technical skill. This perspective opened a new horizon for the students, encouraging them to view challenges as opportunities for growth and learning.

Leadership and Legacy: Shaping Tomorrow's Pioneers

The program was not just about imparting knowledge; it was about inspiring change. Ciekrovoto Theluo, an assistant professor in the Mathematics department who chaired the event, reflected on its significance. "Today, we're not just educating students; we're nurturing leaders," he remarked. This initiative by Sao Chang College, while focused on the intricacies of teamwork, emotional intelligence, and neuroplasticity, was ultimately a call to action for students to become pioneers of their own destinies. It underscored the importance of soft skills in complementing technical knowledge, preparing students for the complexities of the modern workforce.

As the event concluded, the air was charged with a palpable sense of purpose and possibility. The Value-Added Courses Program at Sao Chang College, through its thoughtful curation and execution, had ignited a spark in the hearts of its students. It underscored the importance of adaptability, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, equipping them with the tools to navigate the challenges of tomorrow. In an era where change is the only constant, such initiatives are not just beneficial but necessary, fostering a generation of resilient, adaptable, and emotionally intelligent leaders.