Santa Maria High Triumphs in Debate on Youth Advertising Restrictions at Cal Poly Tournament

Thirteen students from Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, and Righetti high schools recently showcased their oratory prowess at the Migrant Education Program (Region 18) Speech and Debate Tournament held at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Centered on the contentious issue of whether advertising targeted at minors should face stricter regulations, the competition tested the debaters' ability to argue both sides of the argument, with positions assigned on the day. The Santa Maria High School (SMHS) Debate Team emerged victorious, clinching first place against the Pioneer Valley (PV) Debate Team, marking a significant achievement for the participants.

Advertisment

Rigorous Preparation Pays Off

Under the guidance of Speech and Debate coaches Elana Ambriz, Jose Cardona Flores, Cristina Carrillo Rojas, and Genesis Lopez, the students embarked on their journey in December, dedicating countless hours to research, practice, and strategy development. Their hard work bore fruit as Marco Vasquez, Elizabeth Vasquez from SMHS, along with Andrea Lopez Martinez and Sofia Correa Cabral from Ernest Righetti High School (ERHS), won first place for their compelling speeches. This win not only highlights their persuasive skills but also brings attention to the critical issue of advertising's impact on youth.

Spotlight on Advertising's Influence

Advertisment

The topic of this year's debate is particularly timely, considering recent findings published in BMC Public Health, which reveal significant socio-economic disparities in children's exposure to unhealthy food and beverage advertising in Spain. The study underscores the urgent need for regulatory measures, such as a proposed 24:00 watershed for unhealthy food advertising, to protect minors from pervasive marketing tactics that contribute to rising childhood obesity rates. This research backdrop adds depth to the students' debate arguments, emphasizing the real-world implications of advertising restrictions on minors.

Looking Ahead: State Championship Aspirations

With their eyes set on the upcoming state championship in Monterey this May, the SMHS Debate Team and their first-place speech winners are gearing up for the next level of competition. Their success at the Cal Poly tournament has not only put them in the spotlight but also set the stage for a broader discussion on the ethics and impact of advertising to minors. As they prepare for the state championship, the team carries with them the support of their schools, community, and the lessons learned from their rigorous preparation and research on this pressing social issue.

As the Santa Maria High School Debate Team advances, their journey underscores the importance of youth engagement in societal debates, fostering a generation of informed and articulate individuals ready to tackle complex issues. Their achievement is a testament to the power of critical thinking, teamwork, and the persuasive impact of well-crafted argumentation. As they move forward, the implications of their arguments on advertising restrictions resonate beyond the competition, contributing to ongoing conversations about protecting youth in the digital age.