Business

Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate Employees

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate Employees

In a strategic move to engage a wider consumer base, Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, has introduced special discount programs catering to students and corporate employees. Aiming to ease the financial burden on these demographic groups, these programs offer significant discounts, free delivery, and insurance on Samsung products.

Samsung Student Advantage Program

Under the Samsung Student Advantage Program, eligible students stand to gain up to a 10% discount on select products. This offering goes beyond a mere price cut, incorporating a no-cost EMI option, free delivery, and 1-year ADLD insurance at no extra charge. Students can access these benefits by logging in with their school or college email ID. In the absence of a student email, verification can be carried out through UNiDAYS, a leading student affiliation network.

Participation in this program necessitates proof of being 18 years or older and currently enrolled as a student. In a move to further extend the benefits, parents of eligible students can also capitalize on this offer. The discounts are more significant for midrange and premium mobile phones, adding to the appeal of the program.

Samsung Corporate+ Program

For the corporate sector, Samsung has rolled out the Samsung Corporate+ program. Participating employees can avail themselves of up to 7% discounts, free delivery, and complimentary insurance on Samsung products. The prerequisite for this program is a work email through which the employee can log in, and the stipulation that their company be registered with the program.

While these offers provide substantial benefits, participants should note that these discounts cannot be combined with other promotions such as exchange discounts, referral bonuses, or Samsung Shop app offers. This restriction is in place to maintain the integrity of the individual programs and ensure a fair distribution of benefits.

With these innovative discount programs, Samsung continues to strengthen its market position, resonating with its target audience and ensuring their products remain accessible and affordable.

Business Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

