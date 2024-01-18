Samoan Workers in New Zealand Celebrate Educational Milestone

Six Samoan workers, under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme in New Zealand, have made a remarkable stride in their professional development. They have successfully completed a 10-week course at Vakamesina Small Business, adding another layer of skill and expertise to their portfolio. The graduation ceremony, a testament to their resilience and determination, was held in Central Otago.

Meet the Graduates

The graduates included team leader Falaniko Ese, Solofa Junior Toala, Savelio Lupe Sale, Lio Galue Sagato, Ielomatiaina Iese Maulili, and Tafatolumalua Alesana. These individuals, employed by Cherri Global, have shown an incredible commitment to learning, often pursuing education after long workdays in the orchard.

Praise for the Perseverance

Josephine Ennion, the course coordinator, lauded the workers for their dedication. In particular, she praised their resilience in overcoming challenges such as language barriers and fatigue. Falaniko, the team leader, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to gain skills that are not only beneficial for their work in New Zealand but also for their eventual return to Samoa.

Post-Graduation Plans

With the completion of the course, Falaniko has big plans. He aspires to either start a business in Samoa or seek employment in customer service and office assistance. This course has provided him with a stepping stone to achieve his ambitions.

Vakameasina RSE Worker Training Programme

The Vakameasina RSE Worker Training Programme, funded by New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Aid Programme, offers free education and development opportunities to RSE workers. It provides foundational courses tailored for living and working in New Zealand. This initiative plays a critical role in empowering workers with skills and knowledge, as highlighted by Laufiso Tomasi Peni, the Liaison Officer of Samoa in New Zealand's South Island. He emphasized the importance of supporting such training initiatives, which require only a 20-hour commitment over 10 weeks. Since January 2018, around 300 Samoan workers have completed the Vakameasina Training out of 6,382 RSE workers, signifying the impact of such initiatives on the lives of these individuals.