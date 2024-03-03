Saipan's Alleena Villaluz Crowned 2024 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee Champion

Spellbound Success: Villaluz Takes Regional Title

Alleena Villaluz, an 8th grader at Saipan International School, emerged victorious at the 2024 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee held at Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon. After a grueling 15 rounds, Villaluz clinched the title by accurately spelling 'sieve,' earning her a spot at the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C. this May. Her triumph, remarkable for the extensive competition and preparation involved, underscores the dedication and skill of young spellers in the Pacific region.

From Math Whiz to Spelling Champion

Villaluz's journey to the spelling bee championship podium was nothing short of extraordinary. Fresh from a math competition victory on Saipan, she and her mother embarked on a late-night flight to Guam for the spelling bee. Despite her reservations about her readiness, Villaluz's proficiency in literature and English shone through, propelling her to the top among 59 other competitors from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Her success story is a testament to her hard work and the effective use of tools like the Word Club app for preparation.

Prizes and Future Prospects

As the 2024 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee champion, Villaluz was awarded a $750 cash prize, round-trip airfare to Washington, D.C., accommodation, and subscriptions to educational resources. More than the tangible rewards, however, the competition offered her an invaluable platform to showcase her talents and the opportunity to participate in a larger, national dialogue about education and excellence among youth. The Rotary Club of Guam, represented by judge Leslie Crouthamel, praised the event for its role in broadening participants' horizons and fostering a deeper appreciation for language and learning.

Unwavering Support and Dedication

Villaluz's victory is a collective achievement, reflecting the support of her family, school, and community, as well as her personal dedication and resilience. Her mother's revelations about Villaluz's hesitance and eventual triumph highlight the importance of encouragement and belief in one's abilities. As Villaluz prepares for the national spelling bee, her journey from Saipan to the national stage in Washington, D.C. serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of determination, preparation, and support.

The ascent of Alleena Villaluz from a regional competitor to a national spelling bee participant is a compelling narrative of achievement and aspiration. As she readies herself for the challenges ahead in Washington, D.C., her story encourages a reflection on the broader implications of such competitions in nurturing young minds and promoting academic excellence. Villaluz's success not only celebrates her individual accomplishments but also shines a spotlight on the talents emerging from the Pacific region, setting the stage for future spellers to dream big and aim high.