Saint Brigid School Celebrates Patron Saint and Milestone Anniversaries

Saint Brigid School in Xenia, Ohio, is observing the annual Feast of Saint Brigid, a significant event that marks 1500 years since the saint's death. The feast, which commemorates the Irish patron saint, is revered for her pivotal role in women's education and her profound influence in community ministry. The day of the feast, February 1st, is strategically chosen to be halfway between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox, infusing it with symbolic significance.

A Dual Celebration of Anniversaries

The Feast of Saint Brigid coincides with remarkable anniversaries for both the Saint Brigid parish and the school. The parish rejoices in its 175 years of existence while the school celebrates a significant 150-year milestone. Reverend Jason Bedel, the pastor of the local Saint Brigid parish, accentuates the deep reverence and cultural bond his parishioners harbor towards Saint Brigid. He underscores her heroic virtue and the prominent influence of her Irish heritage.

Feast of Saint Brigid: A Confluence of Past and Present

The Feast of Saint Brigid is not just an acknowledgement of the past but also a celebration of the present. The event marks the 1500th anniversary of the revered saint's birth, her miracles, and the return of her relics to Kildare, Ireland, her birthplace. The feast also brings to the fore the importance of patience, prayer, and penance, principles that Saint Brigid stood for. Devotees are encouraged to seek her intercession for the conversion of souls and those at the threshold of death.

Imbolc: An Ancient Festival with Contemporary Significance

Imbolc, one of the quarter days celebrated in Ireland, marks the advent of spring, a time of fertility and new growth. Historically associated with the Celtic goddess Bríg, who shares many qualities with Saint Brigid, the celebration of Imbolc carries a deep historical and cultural significance. The festival represents a liminal time when the Otherworld is considered very close, making appeals for protection and blessings highly potent. This ancient festival plays a vital role in the modern-day celebration of Saint Brigid.