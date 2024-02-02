Sahyadri College Inaugurates NIPM Student Chapter, Embarking on a New Journey Towards MBA Student Development

On February 2, 2024, a momentous occasion unfolded at Sahyadri College, marking a new chapter in the college's commitment to the comprehensive growth of its MBA students. The inauguration ceremony of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Student Chapter was held, graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Mr. Purandara Shetty, the former Site Director-Mangalore Works at BASF; Mr. Steevan Pinto, the Chairman of the NIPM Mangaluru Chapter; and Sahyadri College's own Dr. S S Injaganeri, the Principal; Dr. Vishal Samartha, the Director of the MBA Program; and Prof. Sushma V, the Programme Convenor.

NIPM Student Chapter: A Platform for Holistic Development

The NIPM Student Chapter is a significant initiative that seeks to promote student growth through various collaborative efforts. These include conferences, expert talks, quizzes, internships, and placements, providing students with a wealth of opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge. Importantly, the chapter offers a lifetime membership, ensuring students can continue to benefit from its resources throughout their professional journeys.

Emphasizing Employability Skills

During the inauguration, speakers underscored the necessity of cultivating employability skills, such as experiential learning, communication, leadership, soft skills, and integrity. These skills, they reminded students, are crucial for becoming effective contributors to the workforce and for personal growth. Dr. Injaganeri, the Principal of Sahyadri College, encouraged the students to actively engage with the NIPM association and to utilize the opportunities it presents to make a positive impact.

175 New Members Embark on an Enriching Journey

The ceremony concluded with 175 students receiving their NIPM memberships, signifying the start of an enriching journey with the student chapter. This initiative reaffirms Sahyadri College's commitment to fostering the holistic development of its students, preparing them not just for their careers but for their roles as responsible citizens and leaders in society.