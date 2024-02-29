Sadhana Lolla & Ishan Kalburge: Indian Americans Win 2024 Gates Cambridge Scholarships

Two Indian Americans, Sadhana Lolla and Ishan Kalburge, have been selected as part of the prestigious 2024 class of Gates Cambridge Scholars, set to commence their studies at the University of Cambridge this October. Representing a diverse group of 26 US citizens chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and commitment to improving society, these scholars are poised to tackle global challenges through their research. Lolla, with a background in Computer Science from MIT, will focus on technology policy, while Kalburge will delve into engineering, specifically examining human cognition and uncertainty.

Empowering Through Technology

Sadhana Lolla's journey to Cambridge is fueled by her deep-seated desire to harness technology for social good. Growing up in a rural Indian village, she witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by marginalized communities, particularly the lack of assistive technology. Her proposed research at Cambridge aims to bridge the gap between advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and those who stand to benefit most from technological innovations. By focusing on technology policy, Lolla intends to facilitate the collaboration between technologists, researchers, and policymakers to create inclusive, ethical AI solutions.

Understanding Uncertainty in Human Cognition

Ishan Kalburge's academic pursuits at Cambridge will center on exploring how the human brain processes uncertainty. Motivated by his grandfather's battle with Parkinson's Disease, Kalburge aspires to develop computational models that mimic human cognitive processes. This groundbreaking research has the potential to not only advance our understanding of human cognition but also inform the development of more trustworthy and efficient AI systems. Kalburge, a Johns Hopkins University alumnus, brings a multidisciplinary approach to his work, integrating biomedical engineering, applied mathematics, and economics.

The Gates Cambridge Legacy

Established through a generous donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Gates Cambridge Scholarship program is a testament to the foundation's commitment to fostering global leaders and innovators. Since its inception in 2001, the scholarship has supported over 2,000 scholars from around the world, promoting research and study across a wide range of disciplines at Cambridge. Lolla and Kalburge join this illustrious group, bringing their unique perspectives and passion for social impact to the forefront of their respective fields. As they embark on their academic journey in October, they represent the promise of the Gates Cambridge program to empower scholars to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world at large.