Sabah Government Increases Allocation to RM56.75 Million for Non-Muslim Institutions and Schools

Malaysia's Sabah state government has committed to an increased allocation of RM56.75 million to support non-Muslim religious bodies, mission schools, national type schools, and private schools for the year 2024.

This funding decision marks an increase of RM2.7 million from the previous year's allocation of RM54.05 million, reinforcing the government's commitment to aiding all citizens, regardless of race or religion.

Sabah's Chief Minister Champions Inclusive Support

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasized the significance of this increased allocation. He noted that it demonstrates the government's determined commitment to assisting all citizens, highlighting its non-discriminatory approach towards race or religion. His address, delivered on his behalf by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam, was part of the Dragon, Unicorn, and Lion Festival in Kota Kinabalu.

Funding Breakdown and Future Plans

Of the total RM56.75 million allocation, a sum of RM24.15 million is designated for mission schools, national type schools, and private schools. The remaining RM32.6 million is directed towards supporting non-Muslim religious institutions. Additionally, a separate allocation of RM1.5 million has been set aside specifically for the purchase of lion heads as part of the spirited Chinese New Year celebration.

Call for Continued Support and Partnership

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to call for continued support from the people of Sabah for the state's various development programs. He expressed sincere gratitude towards the Chinese community for their ongoing support and partnership in state development, reinforcing the government's inclusive and participatory approach towards state governance.