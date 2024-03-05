RSVP Project Launches to Revolutionize UK Postgraduate Research Supervision

The Next Generation Research SuperVision Project (RSVP), a groundbreaking initiative funded by Research England, was inaugurated recently to significantly improve the quality and uniformity of postgraduate research supervision throughout the UK. This £4.6m project aims to address the existing disparities in the supervision experiences of doctoral students by developing resources, training, and self-assessment tools for academic institutions. In doing so, RSVP seeks to bolster the confidence of supervisors, particularly in supporting students from diverse cultural backgrounds, and to foster the creation of innovative PhD pathways.

New Deal for Postgraduate Research

RSVP is pivotal to the UKRI's New Deal for Postgraduate Research, which proposes comprehensive recommendations to ensure a consistently high-quality experience for postgraduate research students nationwide. The initiative underscores the necessity for research organizations and universities to provide robust support for all members of the supervisory team. This includes mandatory induction for new supervisors and continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities for the more seasoned ones, with a particular focus on mental health, wellbeing, and inclusivity.

Expertise and Collaboration

Dr. Karen Clegg, Co-Principal Investigator of RSVP, highlighted the project's ambition to rectify the uneven support landscape across the sector, thereby enhancing the research culture. RSVP will leverage the expertise of supervisors from a variety of prestigious organizations, including GSK, Unilever, the BBC, and the Royal Shakespeare Company. The project aims to develop an open-source toolkit to aid supervisors in their professional development, drawing on the best practices from diverse industries to advance research supervision.

Implications and Future Prospects

By aligning with the revised Statement of Expectations for Doctoral Training, RSVP embodies a significant culture change in research supervision. The initiative not only aims to expand the pool of skilled supervisors but also strives to nurture an inclusive culture that supports the next generation of researchers. As RSVP unfolds over the next four years, it is set to transform the landscape of postgraduate research supervision in the UK, promising a brighter future for both doctoral researchers and their supervisors.