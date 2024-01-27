RSPB Expert to Deliver Keynote on Essex's Declining Wildlife

The future of Essex's wildlife is the topic of an imminent presentation by Shirley Sampson of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB). Practical Actions for Climate and the Environment (PACE), the event's organizer, is a newly registered charity endeavoring to counteract climate change and biodiversity loss with practical solutions.

Deciphering Wildlife Decline

The event, entitled 'Gardening for the Future,' will focus primarily on the dwindling wildlife in the region. A staggering 70% decline has been observed in the insect populations in Essex over the past quarter-century. Notably, the stag beetle, a species integral to the local ecosystem, faces substantial challenges.

John Hall, a trustee for PACE, underscores Shirley's proficiency in wildlife gardening. Her significant involvement with the Flatford Wildlife Garden is expected to offer a unique perspective and insightful advice for the attendees.

Alternative Approaches to Wildlife Preservation

The presentation will provide alternative strategies to support wildlife for those whose accommodations cannot support a wildlife pond. These alternatives include increasing the presence of rough grass and shrubbery, and using open flowers to bolster insect biodiversity.

The discussion will also embrace ways to support caterpillars and create idiosyncratic habitats such as 'stumperies' and 'bug hotels'. These strategies are specifically designed to provide shelter and sustenance to the local fauna.

Gardening for the Future

The event, which is free of charge, will be held at the Foundry Court Community Centre in Manningtree. It promises to deliver not only enlightening insights into wildlife preservation but also a convivial atmosphere, complete with refreshments.

Our gardens can become sanctuaries for endangered wildlife, and this presentation aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and methods to make their outdoor spaces more wildlife-friendly. From creating habitats like bird boxes and hedgehog houses to providing food and water for birds, every action counts. The importance of pruning dormant trees, shrubs, and roses in January to improve airflow and shape the plants will also be emphasized, making this event an essential gathering for those interested in safeguarding the future of our wildlife.