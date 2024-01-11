Royal Welsh Show Faces Potential £1 Million Annual Loss Due to Proposed School Holiday Changes

The Royal Welsh Show, Europe's largest agricultural event and Wales' most significant annual gathering, faces a financial threat of losing over £1 million annually if the proposed changes to the school summer holiday schedule are implemented. The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) is raising concerns about the potential impact of these changes on the event's attendance, income, and volunteer workforce.

Impact of Proposed School Holiday Changes

The proposal suggests trimming a week off the summer break and adding it to the October half-term. The RWAS cautions that such a shift in the school calendar could coincide with the event, leading to a dip in attendance, reducing income, and impacting the availability of volunteers.

The changes could particularly affect the park-and-ride system, which relies heavily on school buses. RWAS fears that the alteration could also hinder agricultural succession by limiting opportunities for young people to showcase and learn new skills.

A Threat to Welsh Language and Community Ties

Additionally, the RWAS holds concerns that the changes could affect the Welsh language's vitality and weaken the bond between urban and rural communities. The Royal Welsh Show, hosted in Builth Wells, Powys, attracts nearly 250,000 visitors and injects approximately £40 million into the local economy. A significant portion of attendees hail from non-agricultural backgrounds, often visiting with their families.

Opposition and Consultation

To counter the proposed school holiday changes, the RWAS is rallying stakeholders to respond to the Welsh Government's consultation, which is scheduled to end on February 12. The society is also engaging in talks with Education Minister Jeremy Miles and plans to submit a comprehensive response to the government's proposal. The Welsh Government maintains that the changes could offer families potential benefits by addressing childcare issues and reducing holiday expenses.