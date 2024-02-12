Row Crop Production Short Course and Milan No-Till Field Day: A Beacon of Knowledge and Innovation

Today, I'm delving into the world of row crop production, specifically focusing on the upcoming Panhandle Row Crop Short Course, an event that promises to address early season management of cotton and peanut. The course will be held in the heart of Florida's agricultural community, where extension specialists will share their latest research updates.

But before we dive into the details of the course, let's take a moment to celebrate the achievements of Blake Brown, the director of the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan under the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA). Brown has been awarded the Research Center Administrators Society (RCAS) Distinguished Service Award for 2024, a testament to his 25 years of dedication to the organization.

A Celebration of Leadership and Innovation

Brown's journey in the world of row crop production began in 1998 when he became the director of the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan. Since then, he has led numerous research projects aimed at improving production, management, and sustainability. His passion for no-till technology farming has made him a prominent figure in the industry, and his efforts to prevent soil erosion through scientific studies and outreach programs have not gone unnoticed.

In addition to his work at the AgResearch and Education Center, Brown has held various leadership roles within the RCAS. He currently heads the Site Selection Committee, ensuring that the organization's events are held in locations that best serve its members.

The Panhandle Row Crop Short Course: A Beacon of Knowledge

Now, let's turn our attention to the upcoming Panhandle Row Crop Short Course. This annual event is a must-attend for anyone involved in row crop production, as it provides a platform for extension specialists to share their latest research findings.

This year's course will focus on early season management of cotton and peanut, with topics ranging from peanut varieties to cotton variety performance. Representatives from the Florida Peanut Producers Association and the Cotton Board will also be in attendance, providing valuable insights into the industry.

One of the key issues that will be addressed at the course is weed and disease management. With the increasing threat of herbicide-resistant weeds and the ongoing challenge of controlling diseases such as white mold, it's more important than ever for growers to stay informed about the latest management strategies.

Milan No-Till Field Day: A Hands-On Learning Experience

Following the Panhandle Row Crop Short Course, the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan will host the Milan No-Till Field Day on July 25, 2024. This event provides a hands-on learning experience for growers, allowing them to see firsthand the benefits of no-till technology farming.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the center's research plots, which showcase the latest in no-till equipment and techniques. They will also have the chance to speak with researchers and industry experts, who will be on hand to answer questions and provide guidance.

As we look to the future of row crop production, it's clear that events like the Panhandle Row Crop Short Course and the Milan No-Till Field Day play a vital role in ensuring that growers have access to the latest research and technologies. With leaders like Blake Brown at the helm, the industry is in good hands.

In conclusion, the Panhandle Row Crop Short Course is not just an event; it's a beacon of knowledge for the row crop production industry. And with the Milan No-Till Field Day providing a hands-on learning experience, growers have the opportunity to see firsthand the benefits of the latest technologies and techniques. With leaders like Blake Brown paving the way, the future of row crop production is looking bright.

Key Points: