Rick Dunn Inducted into 2024 Fellowship for Empowering Youth Through Broadcast Media

Rick Dunn, a distinguished alumnus of ABJ '93 and a beacon of hope in Athens-Clarke County, has been named a 2024 Fellowship inductee for his remarkable contributions to youth empowerment. Dunn, the founder of the Athens-Clarke County High School Completion Initiative (HSCI), has dedicated his life to helping young individuals navigate their circumstances and achieve success. His innovative approach involves training youth in broadcast media, producing meaningful content that resonates with their peers and the wider community.

Empowering Youth Through Media

For nearly four decades, Rick Dunn has been a familiar voice on Athens radio, hosting the "Community Forum" talk show. His commitment to community service and empowerment through education led him to establish the HSCI, a program that not only aims at preventing high school dropouts but also equips youngsters with valuable skills in broadcast media. Participants, aged between eight and 18, engage in creating "Education Matters," a teen-led talk show, and run MEU Radio Athens, an internet-based radio station. This hands-on experience not only nurtures their talents but also instills a sense of responsibility and pride in their work.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

Dunn's journey from a journalism student at the University of Georgia to a community leader and mentor is a testament to his resilience and dedication. Facing racial discrimination head-on, he emerged as the first Black photographer and later photo editor at The Red & Black, UGA's student newspaper. His experiences at Grady College not only shaped his career in journalism but also fortified his resolve to make a difference in the lives of marginalized youth. Dunn's efforts have been recognized with the 2022 President's Fulfilling the Dream Award, further highlighting his impact on race relations, justice, and human rights.

As Dunn reflects on his induction into the 2024 Fellowship, he remains humble, attributing his success to the support of his alma mater and the community he serves. He sees this honor not as a personal accolade but as recognition of the importance of service and the transformative power of journalism and education. Looking forward, Dunn's story and the work of the HSCI continue to inspire both current and future generations, underscoring the vital role of communicators in society and the endless possibilities that arise from serving others.