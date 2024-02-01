Rhode Island Coalition Unveils Agenda to Bolster Early Education

RIght from the Start, a coalition of Rhode Island's stellar education organizations led by Rhode Island KIDS COUNT, has unfurled their annual legislative and budget agenda, laser-focused on fortifying the state's child care and early education system. This meticulously crafted agenda, now available online, is neatly compartmentalized into three primary pillars: early care and education, health and development, and family economic security.

A United Front for Early Education

As the coalition unveiled their agenda at the State House, two political heavyweights, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, signaled their staunch support for the initiative. Shekarchi underscored the pivotal role of persistent advocacy in the early childhood field as a lever for the state's future prosperity.

Government Efforts for Early Education

Stepping into the spotlight, Governor Dan McKee charted out his administration's past endeavors in the realm of early education. His notable contributions include the allocation of funds for 35 spanking new pre-K classrooms in the recent budget and the roll-out of the Learn365RI initiative. This innovative scheme aims to break the traditional confines of school hours, offering an expanded canvas for learning opportunities.

The Detailed Agenda

At the heart of the agenda is an all-encompassing vision to increase access to high-quality early learning programs, enhance the nurturing environment of child care settings, and bolster the professional development of early childhood educators. The coalition, in its unwavering commitment, underlines the crucial role of early education in laying a solid foundation for children's success in school and beyond. These developments mark a concerted effort by Rhode Island's education advocates and government officials to overhaul the state's early childhood education infrastructure.