Revolutionizing Scottish Property Market: The Able Agent Launches Online Training Platform

In a move that's set to revolutionize the Scottish property market, The Able Agent has launched its online property training platform in Scotland. This pioneering initiative offers the ABBE Ofqual regulated Level 3 Certificate in Lettings Advice and Practice (Scotland), a first-of-its-kind accredited qualification that covers both lettings and property management.

Founded by Charlotte Jeffrey-Campbell, The Able Agent is committed to providing high-quality, professional online training. The platform's expansion into Scotland, effective as of February 15, 2024, is a testament to this commitment.

Filling the Gap in Scotland-specific Training Resources

Previously, agents in Scotland had limited access to accredited qualifications in lettings and property management. The Able Agent's launch addresses this gap, offering a comprehensive course that covers Scottish regulations and provides agents with a broader understanding of the industry.

A Warm Welcome from Industry Professionals

"The response from industry professionals has been overwhelmingly positive," says Charlotte Jeffrey-Campbell, founder of The Able Agent. "We're excited to provide relevant and accessible training resources for the Scottish market."

Enhancing the Platform for the Scottish Market

In preparation for the launch, The Able Agent extended its course content to include Scottish regulations. This enhancement ensures that agents receive training that is tailored to the unique requirements of the Scottish property market.