Education

Revolutionizing Language Learning: Angeline Pompei’s ‘Learn English Fast’ for Spanish Speakers

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Revolutionizing Language Learning: Angeline Pompei's 'Learn English Fast' for Spanish Speakers

News is emerging from the world of language learning that is set to revolutionize the way Spanish speakers learn English. Angeline Pompei, an entrepreneur, adult language learner, and aerospace engineer, has developed an innovative program called Learn English Fast. The program is specifically tailored for Spanish speakers and integrates English learning into the lifestyles of adults, mimicking the natural language acquisition process of children.

Learn English Fast: A Comprehensive Language Learning Program

Pompei’s program includes a wide range of educational materials, including bilingual books, audiobooks with male and female voice options, videos, and songs. These resources are designed to teach grammar, vocabulary, and conversational English in an engaging and accessible manner. The recently launched Learn English Fast app on the Apple app store now provides convenient access to these resources, which were previously only available on the program’s website.

Unlocking Economic Opportunities Through Language Mastery

For Pompei, the aim of Learn English Fast extends beyond language learning. She believes that mastering English can significantly enhance job opportunities and economic prospects for individuals in the Spanish-speaking community, both locally and internationally. The app’s vocabulary section is available for free, while the Unlimited option, which grants full access to all courses and bilingual audiobook collections, comes with an annual fee.

Angeline Pompei: A Multifaceted Entrepreneur

As the founder and CEO of Angeline Authentic and Learn English Fast, Pompei is not just an entrepreneur but also a TEFL-certified English teacher and an artist. She has a line of line-by-line bilingual books for learning languages. Besides her contributions to language learning, Pompei has also contributed to the skincare industry for 18 years. Her album ‘Verbiage’ utilizes music as a medium for language learning. Her educational resources are accessible on Amazon, her music is available on major streaming platforms, and a free songbook PDF can be found on her website.

Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

