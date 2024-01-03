Revolutionizing Healthcare Education: The EVIBEC Learning Outcomes Framework

Amid the fast-paced evolution of healthcare, a groundbreaking project aimed at enhancing learning outcomes in healthcare professional education programs has taken center stage. The initiative’s goal is to ensure graduates meet the necessary competencies for evidence-based practice (EBP) — a critical component for high-quality healthcare.

A Mission to Integrate EBP Competencies

Despite the existence of a comprehensive list of competencies, integrating them into the curricula has posed significant challenges for educators. In response, an interdisciplinary team embarked on a mission to address this gap. They meticulously reviewed literature on EBP teaching and assessment, harnessed their collective expertise, and adopted the co-design guide and toolkit from the National Health Service Institute for Innovation and Improvement.

The Co-Design Process

The project unfolded through a rigorous four-step co-design process. This involved three online participatory workshops, followed by a national validation workshop. The process was comprehensive, encompassing contributions from students, faculty, and clinical educators.

Birth of the EVIBEC Framework

The result of this collective effort is the Evidence-based Education Collaborative (EVIBEC) Learning Outcomes Framework. This novel framework comprises student-centered learning outcomes that align with EBP competencies. These are classified according to the ‘5 As of EBP’ — Ask, Acquire, Appraise, Apply, Assess — and mapped to Bloom’s taxonomy cognitive levels. The framework proposes associated learning activities for each EBP step, thereby supporting entry-level healthcare professional EBP education. It informs curriculum development and offers potential for interdisciplinary approaches and resource sharing.

While EBP is recognized as vital for delivering superior healthcare, its integration into healthcare professional curricula has been inconsistent. The freely accessible EVIBEC framework, developed through a consensus-based co-design process, offers hope for a significant, positive change. This process has proven effective in creating and refining the framework, thereby providing a robust foundation for future healthcare education.