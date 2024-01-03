en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Revolutionizing Healthcare Education: The EVIBEC Learning Outcomes Framework

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Revolutionizing Healthcare Education: The EVIBEC Learning Outcomes Framework

Amid the fast-paced evolution of healthcare, a groundbreaking project aimed at enhancing learning outcomes in healthcare professional education programs has taken center stage. The initiative’s goal is to ensure graduates meet the necessary competencies for evidence-based practice (EBP) — a critical component for high-quality healthcare.

A Mission to Integrate EBP Competencies

Despite the existence of a comprehensive list of competencies, integrating them into the curricula has posed significant challenges for educators. In response, an interdisciplinary team embarked on a mission to address this gap. They meticulously reviewed literature on EBP teaching and assessment, harnessed their collective expertise, and adopted the co-design guide and toolkit from the National Health Service Institute for Innovation and Improvement.

The Co-Design Process

The project unfolded through a rigorous four-step co-design process. This involved three online participatory workshops, followed by a national validation workshop. The process was comprehensive, encompassing contributions from students, faculty, and clinical educators.

Birth of the EVIBEC Framework

The result of this collective effort is the Evidence-based Education Collaborative (EVIBEC) Learning Outcomes Framework. This novel framework comprises student-centered learning outcomes that align with EBP competencies. These are classified according to the ‘5 As of EBP’ — Ask, Acquire, Appraise, Apply, Assess — and mapped to Bloom’s taxonomy cognitive levels. The framework proposes associated learning activities for each EBP step, thereby supporting entry-level healthcare professional EBP education. It informs curriculum development and offers potential for interdisciplinary approaches and resource sharing.

While EBP is recognized as vital for delivering superior healthcare, its integration into healthcare professional curricula has been inconsistent. The freely accessible EVIBEC framework, developed through a consensus-based co-design process, offers hope for a significant, positive change. This process has proven effective in creating and refining the framework, thereby providing a robust foundation for future healthcare education.

0
Education Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
44 seconds ago
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has rejected a petition aimed at halting the signature campaign of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. This campaign seeks the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions. The petition was dismissed by a bench featuring Justice Surya Kant and
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
UTC Announces Major Police Department Reorganization to Bolster Campus Safety
11 mins ago
UTC Announces Major Police Department Reorganization to Bolster Campus Safety
Unprecedented Surge in University's International Master's Programmes Applications for 2024
13 mins ago
Unprecedented Surge in University's International Master's Programmes Applications for 2024
Zambia’s Higher Education Loans Board Awards Student Loans for 2023/2024 Academic Year
1 min ago
Zambia’s Higher Education Loans Board Awards Student Loans for 2023/2024 Academic Year
Lenore Blum: A Legendary Journey in Mathematics and Computer Science
2 mins ago
Lenore Blum: A Legendary Journey in Mathematics and Computer Science
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
11 mins ago
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
18 seconds
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
22 seconds
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
44 seconds
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
57 seconds
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
1 min
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
2 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
2 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
2 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
2 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
19 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app