Revolutionizing English Learning for Children: Chen Yaping Teams Up with iHuman and Oxford Press

At a significant event in Beijing, an innovative approach to English language learning for children was unveiled, signaling a hopeful shift towards more accessible and engaging educational methods. Spearheaded by Professor Chen Yaping from the School of English and International Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, in collaboration with iHuman Inc and the Oxford University Press, the launch of 'Fantastic English' aims to redefine how young learners engage with the English language. This collaboration brings forth a series of language learning products designed for children aged 6 to 12, promising a blend of enjoyment and effective learning strategies.

Understanding the Method

Chen Yaping's methodology emphasizes the natural acquisition of language through pleasure and interest, challenging traditional rote learning techniques. Observations and studies led by Chen highlight the critical gap in Chinese children's exposure to genuine English dialogue and practical reading materials. 'Fantastic English' aims to bridge this gap by offering graded readers and interactive workbooks that resonate with children's everyday experiences and interests. Authored by Paul Shipton, an acclaimed British children's writer, these materials are tailored to captivate young minds, fostering a love for reading and, concurrently, learning a new language.

Impact on Language Learning

The introduction of 'Fantastic English' is poised to make substantial strides in the way English is taught and learned in non-native environments. By integrating stories that cover a wide array of topics, from culture and history to technology, the series not only enhances vocabulary but also broadens learners' knowledge base. Shipton's emphasis on the importance of reading and listening to English as fundamental to language acquisition underscores the program's potential to significantly improve comprehension and vocabulary in young learners. Moreover, the series' focus on nurturing a sense of achievement and reducing anxiety among learners is pivotal to creating a conducive learning atmosphere.

Looking Ahead

The launch of 'Fantastic English' marks a promising step towards transforming English language education for children. By prioritizing reading for pleasure and utilizing materials that speak to children's curiosities and cognitive levels, Chen Yaping and her collaborators are setting a new standard in educational practices. As this innovative program begins to take root, it holds the promise of not only enhancing English language proficiency among young Chinese learners but also instilling a lifelong love for learning. The implications of such an approach extend beyond language learning; they signal a shift towards more holistic and child-centric educational methodologies.