Revolutionary Research in Solar Energy Applications: A Breakthrough in Titanium Dioxide Thin Films

Tampere University’s doctoral researcher, Ramsha Khan, has made a significant breakthrough in the field of solar energy applications. Focusing on titanium dioxide (TiO), a material with vast potential in solar energy, Khan’s research has centered around the creation of TiO thin films using atomic layer deposition (ALD). These films, possessing meticulously adjusted optoelectronic properties, are expected to significantly improve the performance of photonic devices.

Insights into Photoinduced Optoelectronic Changes

Khan’s research leveraged femtosecond transient absorption spectroscopy to scrutinize the behavior of photogenerated charge carriers within the TiO films. She discovered that the absorption and reflection properties of the films alter upon excitation, impacting the interpretation of transient signals. This revelation prompted her to analyze the films in both transient transmittance and reflectance modes. This approach has offered fresh perspectives on photoinduced optoelectronic changes and carrier diffusion in TiO.

Breakthrough in Photonic Device Performance

By altering the ALD growth temperature and implementing specific heat treatments, Khan’s team successfully produced anatase TiO films with extended carrier lifetimes. This critical breakthrough enhances the functionality of photonic devices. These optimized films not only offer potential as corrosion protection layers but also improve charge transfer efficiency in TiO-Si heterojunctions. This improvement consequently boosts the performance of photovoltaic and photoelectrochemical devices, marking a significant advancement in solar energy applications.

Khan’s Dissertation Public Examination

Khan’s dissertation titled ‘Charge Carrier Dynamics in TiO Thin Films for Photonic Applications‘ is set to be publicly examined at Tampere University on January 19, 2024. The Opponent is Dr. Tatu Kumpulainen from the University of Jyväskylä, and the Custos is Professor Nikolai Tkachenko. The findings of her research work are expected to be of great importance to the scientific community, especially those involved in the development and optimization of photonic devices.