Reviving Ancient Ties: India's New Avestan Pahlavi Language Centre Unveiled by Smriti Irani

In a significant development aimed at deepening the understanding of ancient linguistic connections, India's Ministry of Minorities Affairs, led by Union Minister Smriti Irani, has announced a collaboration with Mumbai University to establish the Avestan Pahlavi Language Centre. This initiative, supported by an ₹11.20 crore fund, marks a pivotal step in reviving studies in these ancient languages, shedding light on their historical, cultural, and linguistic significance.

Historical Context and Linguistic Legacy

The Avestan and Pahlavi languages, rooted in the ancient civilizations of West Asia, share profound connections with Rig Vedic Sanskrit, highlighting a common Proto-Indo-European ancestry. This linguistic kinship underscores the shared heritage and cultural exchanges among these civilizations, with Avestan being the liturgical language of Zoroastrianism and Pahlavi serving as the court language of the Sasanian Empire. The establishment of the Avestan Pahlavi Language Centre aims not only to revive academic interest in these languages but also to foster a deeper appreciation of the intertwined histories and cultures they represent.

Enhancing Academic Research and Collaboration

The new centre is poised to become a hub for comprehensive studies in Avestan and Pahlavi, offering courses, research opportunities, and collaborations with international institutions. By drawing upon the rich scholarly traditions established by figures such as Sir William Jones and DD Mahulkar, the centre will contribute to the global understanding of ancient languages and their impact on modern linguistic and cultural landscapes. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to explore the Pahlavi inscriptions found in Kanheri and on the Saint Thomas Crosses, promising new insights into historical narratives and religious practices.

Implications for Future Studies

The Avestan Pahlavi Language Centre's launch heralds a new era in the study of ancient languages in India, with the potential to illuminate the complex tapestry of human civilization's linguistic and cultural evolution. By fostering interdisciplinary research and encouraging a holistic approach to ancient studies, the centre is set to make significant contributions to our understanding of the past and its relevance to contemporary society. As this ambitious project unfolds, it offers a beacon of hope for scholars, students, and enthusiasts of ancient languages and cultures, promising a richer, more nuanced understanding of our shared human heritage.