Revival of Primary Education in Periya Puliyampatti: New School Inaugurated by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

In a significant development for the village of Periya Puliyampatti, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated a new Panchayat Union Primary School, marking a pivotal moment in the village's educational landscape. The school, previously run by an NGO and closed 12 years ago, has been revived to serve the local community, particularly benefiting 40 primary-aged children who faced challenges accessing education.

Addressing Education Accessibility in Periya Puliyampatti

The decision to reopen the school came after the villagers' appeal, highlighting the difficulties faced by young students who had to traverse a challenging terrain, including crossing a stream, to reach the nearest government primary school in Chinna Puliyampatti. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu emphasized the government's commitment to making education accessible to all children, irrespective of their geographical challenges. By leveraging existing resources, the ministry reassigned two teachers on deputation, ensuring the school's operational efficiency without the need for additional staff.

Community and Government: A Collaborative Effort

The inauguration ceremony was a testament to the collaborative efforts between the government and the local community, aiming to prioritize children's education. Distinguished guests, including District Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Chief Educational Officer R. Valarmathi, and other educational and local government officials, marked their presence, underscoring the importance of the event. The collective endeavor showcases a model of how community appeals can lead to substantial changes in rural education infrastructure.

Future Prospects and Minister's Appeal

Looking ahead, the newly inaugurated school symbolizes hope and progress for the residents of Periya Puliyampatti. Finance Minister Thennarasu's appeal to students to excel in their studies and aim for greater heights reflects the broader vision of empowering rural communities through education. This initiative not only addresses the immediate educational needs of the village's children but also sets a precedent for similar interventions across remote areas facing educational access challenges.

The reopening of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Periya Puliyampatti is more than just an infrastructural development; it is a beacon of hope for many families. It signifies the government's responsiveness to grassroots appeals and its commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their location, has the opportunity to pursue education. As the village celebrates this milestone, the future looks promising for its young learners, who now have the foundation to dream bigger and achieve their full potential.