Disaster

Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Amith Jayasundara, the Commissioner General of Examinations, has announced a significant revision in the timetable for the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination. The key change accommodates the addition of the Korean Language as a new subject. Jayasundara urged students to disregard previous schedules and to rely solely on the amended timetable provided in the examination admission cards.

The New Examination Schedule

The corrected schedule includes detailed information such as the date, time, subject number, and medium of instruction for each subject. This is an essential development, considering the significant adjustments made, and it is critical that students familiarize themselves with the new arrangement.

Special Arrangements for Disaster-Prone Areas

Jayasundara also highlighted the implementation of special arrangements for students in disaster-prone areas. These include areas such as Anuradhapura, Kekirawa, Polonnaruwa, Passara, Ampara, Batticaloa, and Hasalaka. The measures being put in place include setting up alternative examination centers and providing assistance through local Zonal Education Offices or Disaster Management Units.

Assisting Candidates in Adverse Conditions

This assistance is targeted at candidates who may face difficulties reaching their examination centers due to adverse weather conditions. The Disaster Management Centre, District and Divisional Secretaries, Directors of Education, and the Armed Forces are jointly taking steps to provide necessary facilities to the exam candidates. These measures are poised to ensure that the examination process runs smoothly, regardless of any external circumstances.

Disaster
