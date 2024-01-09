Retired Australian Couple Spearheads Education Drive in Pacific Islands

In a heartening display of philanthropy, Karla Vallely, a former teacher, and her husband Dan Vallely, acclaimed author of the Possum Creek series, have dedicated their retirement to a noble cause. Their mission: to enlighten the lives of children in the Pacific Islands with the power of education and literacy.

Books That Resonate

The Vallelys have crafted picture books tailored for Pacific Island children, introducing them to the joy of reading through familiar creatures and scenes. One such book, ‘Counting’s Fun Where the Sea Meets the Sun’, has become a beacon of learning in a landscape where many children had never seen a book before. The couple’s efforts, imbued with a deep sense of empathy, have opened the doors of knowledge for these young minds.

Charity in Action: Friends of Brilliant Star

Recognizing the dire need for educational resources in the Solomon Islands, Karla initiated the Friends of Brilliant Star charity. Through tireless fundraising, the charity has been instrumental in providing essential teaching tools and fostering a learning-friendly environment for the children.

Kindergarten in the Offing

Their latest venture is a testament to their unwavering commitment to education. The couple has embarked on a project to establish a kindergarten in the remote Papua New Guinea village of Aragip. The village, grappling with a high illiteracy rate and devoid of basic amenities such as running water or electricity, stands on the brink of a transformative journey.

Karla has worked in tandem with the community to form a school board, secure land, and devise a curriculum ready to be executed this year. Their fundraising efforts have garnered $3,500 to renovate the village’s sole timber and iron structure into a classroom.

The Vallelys’ vision goes beyond this kindergarten. They aspire to lay a foundation that will facilitate more advanced educational opportunities in this community. Their steadfast belief is that education provides a sustainable pathway to improve lives, a principle they embody every day.