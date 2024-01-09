en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Retired Australian Couple Spearheads Education Drive in Pacific Islands

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Retired Australian Couple Spearheads Education Drive in Pacific Islands

In a heartening display of philanthropy, Karla Vallely, a former teacher, and her husband Dan Vallely, acclaimed author of the Possum Creek series, have dedicated their retirement to a noble cause. Their mission: to enlighten the lives of children in the Pacific Islands with the power of education and literacy.

Books That Resonate

The Vallelys have crafted picture books tailored for Pacific Island children, introducing them to the joy of reading through familiar creatures and scenes. One such book, ‘Counting’s Fun Where the Sea Meets the Sun’, has become a beacon of learning in a landscape where many children had never seen a book before. The couple’s efforts, imbued with a deep sense of empathy, have opened the doors of knowledge for these young minds.

Charity in Action: Friends of Brilliant Star

Recognizing the dire need for educational resources in the Solomon Islands, Karla initiated the Friends of Brilliant Star charity. Through tireless fundraising, the charity has been instrumental in providing essential teaching tools and fostering a learning-friendly environment for the children.

Kindergarten in the Offing

Their latest venture is a testament to their unwavering commitment to education. The couple has embarked on a project to establish a kindergarten in the remote Papua New Guinea village of Aragip. The village, grappling with a high illiteracy rate and devoid of basic amenities such as running water or electricity, stands on the brink of a transformative journey.

Karla has worked in tandem with the community to form a school board, secure land, and devise a curriculum ready to be executed this year. Their fundraising efforts have garnered $3,500 to renovate the village’s sole timber and iron structure into a classroom.

The Vallelys’ vision goes beyond this kindergarten. They aspire to lay a foundation that will facilitate more advanced educational opportunities in this community. Their steadfast belief is that education provides a sustainable pathway to improve lives, a principle they embody every day.

0
Education Papua New Guinea
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
AIOU Vice Chancellor Stresses Digitalization in Education at ICT Building Inauguration
In the heart of Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) unveiled its newly constructed Directorate of Information and Communication Technology building. The inaugural ceremony served as a platform for AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood to stress the importance of digitalization in education and the need to arm the youth
AIOU Vice Chancellor Stresses Digitalization in Education at ICT Building Inauguration
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
18 mins ago
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Overseas Schools Advisory Council's Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning
19 mins ago
Overseas Schools Advisory Council's Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning
Pine Bluff's Fight Against Violence: Kenesha Adams Champions Emotional Health Programs for Youth
9 mins ago
Pine Bluff's Fight Against Violence: Kenesha Adams Champions Emotional Health Programs for Youth
Outcry Over Alleged Verbal Abuse by Teacher's Aide in New Haven School
18 mins ago
Outcry Over Alleged Verbal Abuse by Teacher's Aide in New Haven School
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance
18 mins ago
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance
Latest Headlines
World News
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
14 seconds
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
52 seconds
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
1 min
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
1 min
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
1 min
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
2 mins
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
2 mins
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
2 mins
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
3 mins
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
10 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app