en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Retired and Raring to Go: Job Opportunities for Seniors

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Retired and Raring to Go: Job Opportunities for Seniors

The golden years aren’t just for leisure anymore, as an increasing number of retired seniors are cashing in on their experience, wisdom, and passion for working with children. In doing so, they are finding not only additional income but also engaging work experiences that keep them mentally and emotionally active.

Elementary School Librarian

One of the top options for seniors is the role of an elementary school librarian. This role offers retirees an opportunity to share their lifelong love for books with the younger generation. The average part-time wage for this position is about $30 per hour, making it an attractive option for those looking to supplement their retirement income.

Tutoring

Another suitable job opportunity for seniors is tutoring. The position offers hourly wages that range from $8 to $32, depending on the subject matter and the tutor’s qualifications. It allows retirees to share their knowledge in a one-on-one setting, providing a personalized learning experience for students.

Substitute Teaching

Substitute teaching, with a median wage of $13.84 per hour, is another viable option for seniors. However, it requires flexibility and quick adaptation to different teaching assignments. Despite these challenges, substitute teaching provides an opportunity for seniors to stay connected to education while making a difference in students’ lives.

Active Roles: Camp Counselor or Director

For those looking for a more active role, being a camp counselor or director may be the perfect fit. This job offers hourly wages from about $8 to $22 and involves planning and implementing camp programs. It is an opportunity for seniors to stay physically active while also mentoring young people.

Sports Coaching

Beyond these roles, seniors can consider becoming sports coaches. In this role, they not only teach sports skills but also mentor youths in life skills. However, seniors who work after starting to draw Social Security benefits should be aware that their benefits may be temporarily reduced if their earnings exceed certain annual limits, which stand at $22,320 for those under full retirement age for the entire year, and $59,520 in the year they reach full retirement age.

0
Education Job
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
UK Appoints 10 Aviation Ambassadors to Inspire Next Generation
UK’s Aviation Minister, Anthony Browne, announced on January 15, 2024, the appointment of 10 new aviation ambassadors, marking a significant stride towards inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals. These ambassadors, a diverse group ranging from a TikTok influencer to an RAF Air Cadet commander, will perform the crucial role of mentors and advocates, reaching
UK Appoints 10 Aviation Ambassadors to Inspire Next Generation
Suspected Poisoning of Schoolgirls Raises Alarm in Afghanistan
12 mins ago
Suspected Poisoning of Schoolgirls Raises Alarm in Afghanistan
Taskforce Proposes Recommendations to Reduce Teachers' Workload
16 mins ago
Taskforce Proposes Recommendations to Reduce Teachers' Workload
JA Career Success Programme: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders Today
2 mins ago
JA Career Success Programme: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders Today
Board Game 'Votes for Women' Encounters Facebook Advertising Roadblock
5 mins ago
Board Game 'Votes for Women' Encounters Facebook Advertising Roadblock
Utah Delegation Visits China: Spotlight on Youth Exchanges in U.S.-China Relations
5 mins ago
Utah Delegation Visits China: Spotlight on Youth Exchanges in U.S.-China Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
10 seconds
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
12 seconds
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
23 seconds
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
43 seconds
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
54 seconds
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
1 min
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
1 min
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
1 min
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
1 min
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
10 seconds
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app