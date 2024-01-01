en English
Business

Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

As autumn leaves fall, a different kind of season is in full swing: college application season. Prospective students, armed with pens, keyboards, and dreams, are faced with a critical, and often daunting, decision – choosing a major.

Reevaluating the Value of a Four-Year Degree

Amidst the complexities of this decision, many are reevaluating the value of a four-year degree. A growing school of thought suggests the utility of a bachelor’s degree is waning, advocating for career training instead. However, a counterpoint has emerged from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Their report, titled ‘The College Payoff,’ paints a compelling picture: bachelor’s degree holders earn, on average, 84% more than those with just a high school diploma. The report points out that the payoff from higher education amplifies with increased levels of educational attainment.

Major Matters: STEM, Health, and Business Lead the Pack

Not all degrees are created equal. The report highlights that majors in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), health, and business are associated with the highest earnings, both at entry-level positions and over the course of a career. This stands in stark contrast to liberal arts and humanities majors, whose earnings typically lag behind.

Regrets and Reconsiderations: A Tale of Chosen Majors

ZipRecruiter, an online employment marketplace, conducted a survey of over 1,500 college graduates. The results revealed a startling truth: 44% of job seekers with college degrees expressed regret over their chosen field of study. The most lamented majors include journalism, sociology, communications, and education. Those expressing regret wished they had studied computer science or business administration, fields perceived as having better career prospects and higher starting salaries. The disparity is not negligible; top-paying college majors can earn up to $3.4 million more than the lowest-paying ones over a lifetime.

Conversely, graduates with degrees in computer science, criminology, engineering, nursing, business, and finance generally feel positive about their career choices. The survey suggests a shift in the perception of success, with job security becoming an increasingly important factor alongside salary.

As the college application season continues, these findings serve as a critical reminder. Choosing a major is more than a mere tick on a form; it’s a decision that carries significant implications for the future. In the end, the choice rests with the individual, but being well-informed can only aid in making this pivotal decision.

Business Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

