en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success

The global job market is evolving at a rapid pace, spurred by digital transformation and the rise of remote work. This shift has led to an urgent and global need for reskilling workforces. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, half of all employees worldwide will require reskilling. As such, a cogent skills training strategy has become indispensable for organizational growth and employee engagement.

Developing a Successful Skills Training Strategy

The development of a successful skills training strategy involves several critical steps. Firstly, organizations must clearly define roles within their workforce using a skills taxonomy. This process allows for a comprehensive understanding of existing skills and their relevance to different roles. Secondly, the creation of a skills map provides a visual representation of the actual skills landscape within the organization.

Thirdly, a skills gap assessment is essential to identify areas requiring additional training. This assessment pinpoints areas of skill scarcity and helps organizations prioritize their training efforts. Lastly, the establishment of a capability academy for continuous learning is key. Such academies should be adaptable to organizational changes and promote collaboration among employees.

The Benefits of a Robust Skills Training Strategy

Implementing a strategic skills training plan yields numerous benefits. It fosters agile mindsets within the workforce, enabling employees to adapt to rapid changes in the job market. Increased employee engagement is another significant advantage, with staff feeling more valued and invested in their roles.

The strategy also aids in identifying future leaders within the organization, reducing staff turnover, and building consistent organizational knowledge. The time spent on planning is significantly reduced as well, further benefiting the organization.

Leveraging Technology for Skills Training

Tools such as Learning Management Systems (LMS) can support the implementation of a skills training strategy. These tools aid in matching employees with relevant courses and promoting a learning culture within the organization. As businesses navigate the complexities of the modern landscape, a robust skills training strategy is a pivotal driver of growth and resilience. It positions organizations for long-term success by equipping their workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in the rapidly changing job market.

0
Business Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Dublin's 3Arena Leaps in Global Rankings with Surge in Revenues
The bustling 3Arena in Dublin witnessed a dramatic surge in its box office revenues in 2023, catapulting 16 slots to become the 21st highest-grossing arena worldwide, according to global Pollstar rankings. This leap was bolstered by a revenue generation of a staggering 74.02 million euros, marking a 50% increase from the previous year’s 49.2 million
Dublin's 3Arena Leaps in Global Rankings with Surge in Revenues
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
4 mins ago
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
Citigroup Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Historic Quarterly Loss
4 mins ago
Citigroup Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Historic Quarterly Loss
Unieuro Spa Reports Decreased Revenue but Positive Q3 in FY 2023-2024
2 mins ago
Unieuro Spa Reports Decreased Revenue but Positive Q3 in FY 2023-2024
Parker Hannifin to Spotlight Hydrogen Solutions at Hyvolution 2024
3 mins ago
Parker Hannifin to Spotlight Hydrogen Solutions at Hyvolution 2024
Elin Hauge: Demystifying AI and Dispelling 'AI Anxiety'
4 mins ago
Elin Hauge: Demystifying AI and Dispelling 'AI Anxiety'
Latest Headlines
World News
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
9 seconds
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
2 mins
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
2 mins
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
2 mins
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
3 mins
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
3 mins
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
5 mins
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
5 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
5 mins
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app