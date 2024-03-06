Renowned Jesuit Scientist Frank R. Haig Passes at 95, Leaves Legacy in Astrophysics Education

Jesuit Father Frank R. Haig, a revered figure in the fields of education and astrophysics, and former president of two Jesuit universities, passed away on February 28 at the age of 95. Residing in the Manresa Jesuit Community in Philadelphia towards the end of his life, his career spanned several decades, influencing countless students and faculty at university in Baltimore, among other institutions. Haig's journey from a young boy dreaming of becoming a Jesuit astrophysicist to an esteemed professor and university president embodies a lifelong commitment to both faith and science.

Trailblazer in Science and Education

Haig's tenure as president of Wheeling College (now Wheeling Jesuit University) in West Virginia from 1966 to 1969 marked the beginning of his notable contributions to Jesuit education. He later served as president of Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, after teaching physics at Loyola from 1972 to 1981. His passion for astrophysics was not only evident in his teaching but also in his initiative to start the "Cosmos and Creation" conference at Loyola in 1982. This yearly event reflects Haig's belief, shared by astronomer Johannes Kepler, that studying the universe is a pathway to understanding God's creation.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Haig's influence extended beyond administrative and academic roles. His unique approach to teaching, which included playing Elton John's "Rocket Man" at the beginning of every astronomy class, captivated students. Physics professor Joseph Ganem recalls Haig's classes being so sought after that he had to turn down student requests due to lack of space. Moreover, Haig's impact was personal as well as professional; he performed marriage ceremonies for some of his students, further endearing him to the Loyola community.

Remembering a Visionary

Haig's story is a testament to the fusion of faith and science, challenging the notion that these realms are mutually exclusive. His early declaration of wanting to become a Jesuit astrophysicist and his subsequent achievements underscore a life devoted to exploration, education, and spirituality. As the Loyola community and beyond mourn the loss of this remarkable individual, they also celebrate his enduring legacy. Frank R. Haig's life work continues to inspire future generations to look to the stars and see the face of the divine.