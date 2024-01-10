Renfrewshire Council Grapples with School Capacity Miscalculation

The predicament of Renfrewshire Council, grappling with the aftermath of a gross miscalculation in forecasting the capacity requirements for Dargavel Primary School, has put a spotlight on the intricacies and potential pitfalls of educational planning. The school, inaugurated in 2022 with a capacity of 548 students, is now projected to accommodate nearly double - 1,100 students - within the next decade, a significant oversight that has elicited criticism and concern.

A Damning Investigation

The blunder came into sharp focus following an investigation by David Bowles, which underscored 'gross incompetence' as the root cause of this error. In an effort to regain public trust and fortify its credibility, the council has formulated an action plan addressing the issues flagged in Bowles' report. The efficacy of this plan and the council's community engagement program will be scrutinized by the Accounts Commission.

Implications for Park Mains High School

The predicament of Dargavel Primary School has also thrown into question the adequacy of the planned extension for Park Mains High School in Erskine. The extension is projected to house 2,000 students, yet Councillor James MacLaren has voiced concerns about the council's seeming disregard for community feedback, and the potential for further discontent if the high school extension is found wanting.

Council's Defence and Future Actions

Despite the controversy, the council has defended its projections for Park Mains, asserting they have been vetted by external experts and are expected to meet future demand. It also placed emphasis on the collaborative approach in planning the extension, involving the school and local community. The Accounts Commission now bears the responsibility of considering the controller of audit's report on the matter and deciding on the course of further actions.