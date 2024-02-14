Renaming Schools: A Step Towards Inclusivity and Historical Responsibility

In a move towards inclusivity and historical responsibility, the School Committee in Reading is mulling over a proposal to change the name of Joshua Eaton Elementary School. The suggestion, initiated by the Students of Color and Allies for Equity, Justice, and Inclusion (SOCA4EJI) group, seeks to disassociate the institution from its eponym's ties to slavery.

A Call for Change: The Student Petition

The students' petition, a powerful testament to their commitment to equality and justice, has presented alternative names that honor Revolutionary War veterans and former slaves with connections to Reading. This initiative reflects a growing awareness among young people about the importance of acknowledging and addressing the darker aspects of America's past.

Revisiting the Naming Policy: A Step Towards Inclusivity

The Committee Chairman, recognizing the need for a more inclusive naming policy, has expressed his support for the students' cause. He acknowledges that the current policy may not adequately represent people of color, and revisiting it is a necessary step towards rectifying this oversight.

Renaming for Identification: A Case in Southern Hancock County

Meanwhile, in Southern Hancock County, the Community School Corporation (CSCSHC) is also considering a name change. The current name, long and confusing, has caused issues at state conferences and out-of-area meetings. Superintendent Lisa Lantrip proposed the change to 'New Palestine Community Schools', a name that better identifies the district with the town's name and location.

The proposed name change, which has been under discussion for several years, has received board approval. The inclusion of the word 'community' in the new name ensures that all schools in the district, including Brandywine Elementary, which lies outside the town's limits, are represented.

As we navigate through 2024, these instances of potential name changes reflect a broader societal shift towards acknowledging and addressing historical inaccuracies and injustices. It is a reminder that names carry weight - they signify identity, history, and values. By reevaluating and redefining these names, we are actively participating in reshaping our collective narrative.

