Remembering Lil' Tony: Memorial Classic Basketball Tournament Returns

The Brushfork Armory is all set to host the Second Annual Lil' Tony Webster Memorial Classic basketball tournament this Saturday. The event has a dual purpose; to honor the memory of Anthony Alexander Webster III, affectionately known as 'Lil Tony', and to raise funds for two scholarships established in his name.

A Tribute to Lil' Tony

Lil Tony's untimely departure in January 2019 due to an aneurysm left a void in the hearts of many. He was a junior at Bluefield High School and a key player in the 2017 State Championship football team. His involvement in community churches showcased his commitment to service. This tournament aims to commemorate his sporting spirit and community engagement.

The Tournament Details

The basketball tournament features an exciting lineup of eight high school teams from Mercer County and the neighboring West Virginia-Virginia area. The roster includes two girls' teams and six boys' teams. Adding to the excitement, there will be entertaining events held between matches, promising a fun-filled day for attendees.

The tournament commences at noon with a face-off between the Bluefield High School girls and the Mercer Christian Academy girls team. Other matches to look forward to include the Tazewell High School boys versus Mercer Christian Academy boys, Graham boys against Oak Hill, and the much-anticipated final game at 6 p.m. between the Bluefield Beavers and Woodrow Wilson.

More Than Just a Game

While the tournament brings thrilling basketball action, its core purpose goes beyond the sport. It serves as a beacon of Lil Tony's enduring legacy and his passion for sports. Moreover, it supports the education of local students through scholarships in his honor, keeping his spirit alive in the best way possible.