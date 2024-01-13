en English
Education

Remembering Evelyn Joan Brewer: A Life of Service and Education

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Remembering Evelyn Joan Brewer: A Life of Service and Education

The education and service community of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pays tribute to Evelyn Joan Brewer, who passed away on January 11, 2024, following a prolonged illness. Aged 94, Brewer’s life was marked by her dedication to education, healthcare, and community service.

A Life Dedicated to Education and Service

Born on February 22, 1929, in Ossian, Indiana, Evelyn was raised by parents John and Edna (Woods) Archbold. Her academic journey, an integral part of her life, began at Ossian High School, continued at Marion College, and culminated at St. Francis, where she attained her master’s degree.

Her professional career began as a Lab X-Ray Technician at Wells Community Hospital, where she dedicated a decade of her life. Her commitment to fostering young minds then led her to a 23-year tenure as a first and third-grade teacher at Rockcreek and Lancaster Schools. She retired from her teaching career in 1990.

Post-Retirement Years Marked by Community Service

Not one to rest on her laurels, Evelyn’s post-retirement years were spent in active service to her community. She lent her time and skills to Stiches of Hope and the Red Cross, reflecting her unwavering spirit of volunteerism and her desire to give back to her community.

A Legacy of Love and Craftsmanship

Beyond her professional contributions, Evelyn is remembered for her warm hospitality, her love for travel, and her craftsmanship. She explored the world alongside her late husband, Forace Hale Brewer, whom she married in 1958 and who predeceased her in 2005. Her home was a haven of warmth and welcome, frequently hosting family gatherings and celebrations.

She leaves behind a loving family, including her three daughters, Kayleen, Lynette, and Camille, and her four grandchildren, who will continue her legacy. Her life will be commemorated with a visitation and funeral service scheduled for January 15, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Stillwater Hospice in lieu of flowers.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

