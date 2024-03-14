Remedial Education Boosts Learning Outcomes for Syrian Refugee Children in Jordan

Recent research led by Professor Taro Komatsu of Sophia University highlights the significant impact of remedial education programs on the academic success and social integration of Syrian refugee children in Jordan. This study, published in the International Journal of Comparative Education and Development, showcases an innovative approach to enhancing the education outcomes for one of the most vulnerable groups affected by the Syrian civil war.

Advertisment

Understanding the Challenges

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Jordan has become a refuge for approximately 700,000 Syrians, half of whom are under 18. These children face numerous barriers to education, including trauma, social isolation, and economic hardship, leading to a high dropout rate before reaching secondary education. The study conducted by Professor Komatsu and his team delves into these challenges, offering insights into how remedial education can make a difference.

Program Design and Implementation

Advertisment

Implemented by World Vision between 2014 and 2021, the remedial education program targeted academically low-achieving Syrian and Jordanian children, offering additional support outside regular school hours. Key to the program's success was its integrated approach during school breaks, which fostered positive relationships between students of both nationalities. The curriculum, which included Arabic, English, and math, was complemented with psychosocial activities and trained teachers in child-friendly classroom management practices. This unique combination aimed not only at improving academic scores but also at building a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

Impact and Insights

The program's outcomes were significant, with participating children expressing a heightened sense of safety and a desire to continue their education. Notably, the initiative led to improved math scores among refugee students, bringing their performance in line with their Jordanian peers. Furthermore, the study highlighted the positive social integration fostered by the program, with a marked increase in the willingness of students to form friendships across national lines. These findings underscore the importance of such educational interventions in addressing the complex needs of refugee children and providing them with the tools for a brighter future.

The study by Professor Komatsu and his team emphasizes the critical role of education in empowering refugee children, providing them not only with knowledge but also with hope and opportunities for social integration. As the global community continues to grapple with the challenges posed by displacement and conflict, the insights garnered from this research offer valuable guidance on supporting some of the world's most vulnerable populations through education.