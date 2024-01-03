ReInHerit Hackathon: Igniting Innovation in Smart Tourism

Unveiling an exciting avenue for the intersection of technology and cultural heritage, the ReInHerit European project team has declared the launch of the much-anticipated ReInHerit Smart Tourism Hackathon. The event is slated to occur at the CYENS Centre of Excellence on January 20-21, casting a global spotlight on innovation and collaboration amongst technology enthusiasts and heritage lovers.

ReInHerit Hackathon: Fusing Technology and Heritage

The hackathon is a unique platform for participants to utilize their creativity and tech prowess to craft solutions that can transform the landscape of smart tourism. Whether it’s developing an App Prototype, crafting a groundbreaking Business Idea, or designing an engaging Game Prototype, the event urges participants to link technology with museums or cultural heritage sites. The objective? To heighten visitor experiences and disseminate knowledge about museum content and history.

Nurturing Innovation with Online Mentoring Workshops

To equip participants with the necessary tools and insights to prepare for their submissions, the ReInHerit team is hosting online mentoring workshops from January 8-19. These workshops are aimed at nurturing the innovative spirit and fostering collaboration amongst participants ahead of the main event.

Prizes, Networking and Celebrating Diversity

The ReInHerit Smart Tourism Hackathon is not just about competition; it’s a celebration of diversity, a chance for networking, and an opportunity for skill development. The best solutions stand to win prizes totaling €4,000, amplifying the stakes and the excitement. With limited slots available, interested individuals are urged to register early to secure their place in this groundbreaking event.

To ensure enthusiasts don’t miss out on the opportunity to participate, more details, including the schedule, will be available on the competition website. The ReInHerit Hackathon offers a unique chance for technology enthusiasts and culture aficionados to come together, innovate, and potentially redefine the future of smart tourism.