Reimagining Education for the Technological Era: Insights from Hong Kong Polytechnic University Panel

In a world racing towards technological advancements, the panel discussion on "The Equitable AI Series: Reimagining Education" at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, moderated by a representative from Wofoo Social Enterprises, sparked a much-needed conversation about the efficacy of current education systems in preparing future generations. The discussion underscored the importance of soft skills such as critical thinking and communication - skills that AI cannot replicate. However, it was also acknowledged that the rapid pace of technological progress presents both challenges and opportunities in various fields including fintech, blockchain, and education.

Government Support for Digital Transformation

In Hong Kong, the government has shown a proactive approach towards the digital transformation. Events like the Hong Kong FinTech Week bear testimony to this commitment. There is a push towards promoting STEAM education, which is seen as crucial to developing a future-ready workforce.

Industry-Aligned Education Programs

However, there is a recognized need for more specific and industry-aligned educational programs. The Master of Science in Blockchain Technology at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University is one such endeavor. These programs aim to equip students not only with theoretical knowledge but also practical skills relevant to the industry.

Strengthening School-Industry Partnerships

Another focus area is strengthening school-industry partnerships to ensure students get the practical experience they need. The Clap-Tech program is a perfect example of this collaboration. Through such initiatives, Hong Kong aims to cultivate a talent pool capable of meeting the demands of an evolving industry and ensuring sustainable development.

The keynote speaker of the panel, OECD director for Education and Skills, Andreas Schleicher, emphasized the importance of adapting education for the technological era. He highlighted the need to teach students how to frame questions, navigate ambiguity, and manage complexities, rather than merely providing answers. He also emphasized the significance of nurturing creativity, digital navigation skills, and a growth mindset among students.

As we move further into the technological era, it becomes clear that our education systems must not only keep pace with these changes but also anticipate future developments. The insights from the panel at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University underscore the urgency of this task, and provide a roadmap for how education can be reimagined for the technological era.