Automotive

Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads

In the heart of Green Valley, where the average resident age stands at 72.9, the relevance of refresher driving courses for seniors is amplified. Experts from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the American Automobile Association (AAA) are emphasizing the critical need for older drivers to keep pace with evolving driving skills and vehicle technology, in a bid to uphold safety on the roads.

Driving Courses Designed for Senior Citizens

John Case, an Arizona Driver Safety volunteer and dedicated instructor for AARP’s Smart Driver course, and Bill Van Tassell, a representative from AAA, are urging seniors to update their knowledge on new vehicle technologies, traffic laws, and driving techniques. The curriculum of these courses covers a wide spectrum, from the proper use of safety features like backup cameras, lane departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control to the introduction of new practices like the High-Intensity Activated crossWalK (HAWK) crosswalk, the Dutch Reach to prevent hitting cyclists, and the Zipper Merge for lane closures.

Adapting to the Changing Times

These courses are designed to help seniors adjust to changes and extend their safe driving years. The instructors also highlight changes in recommended practices, such as increasing the following distance from three to four seconds and placing hands at 9 and 3 on the steering wheel, instead of the traditional 10 and 2. These alterations may seem minute but can make a significant difference in the safety of the driver and others on the road.

Strategies for Navigating the Road Ahead

Furthermore, the courses offer strategies for seniors who may need to eventually retire from driving. These include avoiding driving after dark or during peak travel times. The aim is to ensure that their mobility and quality of life are not compromised. By leveraging the advancements in vehicle safety technology, and by staying abreast of the changes in laws and driving techniques, senior drivers can continue to navigate the roads confidently and safely.

Automotive Education
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

