Refilwe Monama Champions Mental Health in Miss Gauteng Exclusive Pageant

A beacon of empowerment and purpose, 22-year-old Refilwe Monama, a resident of Riverclub, steps into the limelight, vying for the crown in the Miss Gauteng Exclusive pageant. With a vision that transcends the traditional realms of beauty pageants, Monama is fueled by the pageant's ethos of empowerment and the promise of a better future. Miss Gauteng Exclusive is not just a beauty pageant; it is a conduit for promoting education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and a voice against social issues such as bullying, substance abuse, and gender-based violence.

A Campaign Rooted in Personal Experience

Monama has cast her stones into the waters of mental health with her campaign, 'Worthy Purpose.' Drawing inspiration from her personal struggle following her father's passing, she emphasizes the importance of nurturing mental well-being among the youth. Mental health issues like low self-esteem and self-awareness, she believes, should be addressed early in life to fortify the future.

Mobilizing Mental Health Awareness

Monama's strategy entails collaboration with mental health organizations to deliver enlightening speeches at youth events, schools, and communities. The goal is not only to educate the youth but also to bring parents into the fold, recognizing the rise in mental health challenges. She underscores the pivotal role of parents, society, and teachers in the mental health of our youth, and advocates for establishing more support groups and mental health organizations.

A Vision for Enhanced Mental Health Support

Through her campaign, Monama aspires to catalyze a transformation in mental health support and awareness within society. Her efforts are a testament to the power of individual commitment to societal change. As she strides forward on this journey, she not only seeks to win a crown, but to change the world, one mind at a time.