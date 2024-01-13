en English
Education

Redefining Success in Education: Fostering Resilience and Unique Skills in Children

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Redefining Success in Education: Fostering Resilience and Unique Skills in Children

Traditional education systems often prioritize academic performance and testing, potentially labelling some children as unsuccessful, if they do not excel academically. This article emphasizes the importance of recognizing and nurturing the unique talents and skills of all children, whether they lie in arts, mechanics, or other areas. A concept called ‘realistic optimism’ is introduced, advocating for high aspirations while being aware of realistic outcomes and the importance of effort. The key takeaway is fostering resilience, which is crucial for success, by teaching children to appreciate their individual strengths over solely academic achievements.

Cultivating a Growth Mindset

The concept of a growth mindset, the belief that abilities and intelligence can be developed through dedication and hard work, plays a significant role in a student’s motivation, academic performance, and adaptability. The importance of metacognition, understanding one’s thought processes, and neuroplasticity, the brain’s capacity to create new connections, are crucial in fostering resilience and a growth mindset. Collaboration between parents and teachers to form a supportive and challenging environment for children is strongly encouraged.

Maker Education and Active Learning

Maker education, which emphasizes hands-on learning and encourages students to be creators, fosters student autonomy, ignites student interest, and empowers students to embrace their own learning. Research reveals that hands-on learning is remarkably effective in teaching students science, with maker education having the potential to attract underrepresented groups in STEM fields. The power of active learning lies in making STEM more inclusive and engaging for students.

Building Resilience in Children

Resources like ‘Helping Them Heal’ offer specific classroom strategies to help children affected by trauma build resilience, self-regulation, and self-competence. Stories of children from countries like Lebanon, Mali, Ghana, and Mozambique, who have overcome barriers to education and are pursuing their dreams with resilience, highlight the importance of play in helping children return to learning, resist abuse and exploitation, and shape their future.

Education
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

