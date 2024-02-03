Redefining Early Learning: Scottish Campaign Advocates for Raised School Age

As I stroll down memory lane, my earliest recollections of primary school are vivid, a time when the world was a playground of endless possibilities. Today, as I watch my daughters navigate their way through the same phase, I can't help but draw parallels. This brings us to a crucial discussion point - the unfolding Scottish campaign for a revolutionary public kindergarten system, for children aged three to seven.

The Age of Change

A palpable shift is underway in Scottish education, triggered by a motion in Holyrood. The motion, led by SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart, advocates for raising the school starting age to seven. The campaign emphasizes a play-based, relationship-centered approach to early education, a departure from the traditional academic-focused model. It's a cause that has garnered the support of 18 MSPs from disparate parties, and the endorsement of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS).

More than a Game

Play, in early childhood education, is no longer confined to the realms of fun and entertainment. A growing body of research underscores the benefits of play, particularly outdoor play, in early childhood development. A standout example is a paper by the Canadian Paediatric Society, which intelligently differentiates between healthy risks and hazards in children's play. The paper argues that well-managed risks can foster a child's development, while hazards are best avoided.

Pathway to Equality

The motion posits that this transformative educational system could serve as a tool to close the attainment gap, contribute to anti-poverty measures, and level the playing field for all children in Scotland. However, such a monumental shift is not without its hurdles. It demands new qualifications for kindergarten teachers, changes in parental attitudes, and the creation of safe play spaces.

This campaign represents a beacon of hope for the future of Scottish education. It's a testament to the fact that sometimes, to make great strides, we need to revisit our roots, to a time when learning was synonymous with play.