Record-Breaking 4.62 Lakh Candidates Participate in CUET PG 2024, UGC Chairman Announces

New Delhi [India] March 29 (ANI): The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programs (CUET PG 2024) witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 4.62 lakh candidates, marking it as a historic milestone in the exam's history, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar. This surge in candidates highlights the growing importance of CUET PG for students aspiring for higher education across India and abroad.
Unprecedented Scale and Reach
The CUET PG 2024 was conducted across a span of 15 days in more than 250 cities, including international locations such as Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Doha, showcasing its global reach. The National Testing Agency (NTA) meticulously administered the exam in 565 centres, catering to candidates applying for 4,597 courses with 157 different question papers. The meticulous planning and execution of this large-scale examination underscore its significance in facilitating access to higher education.
Diverse Participation and Preparation
The record participation of 4,62,603 candidates in the CUET PG 2024 is a testament to the exam's comprehensive nature, allowing students to apply for multiple universities with a single test. The UGC Chairman revealed that an extensive team of 950 experts and 200 translators were involved in preparing the question papers, ensuring the examination's quality and fairness. The tests were available in English and Hindi for various disciplines, with some subjects offering papers in other languages to accommodate the diverse linguistic backgrounds of the candidates.
Looking Forward
The successful conclusion of CUET PG 2024 marks a significant achievement in standardizing postgraduate admissions across India and participating international locations. With the answer keys set to be released on April 4, 2024, and the results expected in the third week of April, candidates are eagerly awaiting the next steps in their academic journey. This milestone reflects the evolving landscape of higher education admissions, emphasizing inclusivity, accessibility, and fairness. As the CUET PG continues to grow, it paves the way for a more unified and streamlined admission process for postgraduate programs.