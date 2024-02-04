Rashidah Farid: Championing Diversity and Youth Engagement in Environmental Stewardship

With a deep-seated passion for the outdoors, Rashidah Farid, assistant professor of wildlife ecology and coordinator of the Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries program at Tuskegee University, is a force to be reckoned with in the field of environmental stewardship. More than her academic and professional pursuits, Farid is a champion of diversity and youth engagement, pioneering initiatives that bring underrepresented groups to the forefront of environmental management.

Advocating Diversity in Environmental Careers

Farid's approach to increasing diversity in natural resource careers is two-fold. On one hand, she focuses on the recruitment of minority students and women, groups often underrepresented in these fields. On the other, she ensures her program remains flexible, adapting to the diverse interests and needs of her students. By tapping into her extensive network, Farid is able to support student progress and provide opportunities in various environmental fields.

A Blend of Interests and Practical Conservation Efforts

Farid's work is a testament to her interdisciplinary interests. She is actively involved in practical conservation efforts, such as feral hog removal and sustainable agriculture, providing solutions that are both environmentally and economically viable. Additionally, Farid lends her expertise to private landowners, assisting with forestry assessment and agroforestry to promote healthier ecosystems and viable land use strategies.

Championing Youth Engagement and Education

Committed to fostering the next generation of environmental stewards, Farid established a forestry and natural resource camp for high school students. This immersive experience aims to inspire a love for the outdoors and a sense of responsibility for the environment among the youth. Farid's optimism for the future of environmental management is rooted in the innovation and brilliance of these young minds, whom she considers essential in addressing future challenges related to climate change.